Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton City Administrator/Utility Director Ron Urton reports a broken wire at a connection at the north substation caused a power outage on Tuesday afternoon, April 4th.

The outage affected about 1,100 customers in the area generally north of 17th Street between the railroad tracks and Highway 65.

Urton says the outage started at approximately 2:45 pm. Crews repaired the wire, and most power was restored by 3 pm.

Related