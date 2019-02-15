Bright Futures Trenton donates to Backpack Buddies program

The Bright Futures Trenton program has made a financial donation to benefit the Backpack Buddies weekend food program for school children in need.

The donation of $2,411 was made to the Community Food Pantry of Grundy County which sponsors backpack buddies.

Funds were raised in December during the Bulldog Challenge activities held as part of Trenton versus Gallatin basketball games. This included gate receipts and donations along with the duck-throwing event called “Quack for a snack.”That activity was sponsored by the Rissler Site Council of Bright Futures Trenton in conjunction with Girl Scout Troop 32-44 and C-F-M Insurance. That one event raised $180.

The Trenton school district has 66 students served by the Backpack Buddies weekend food program. There also are participants from other elementary schools in Grundy County. To provide a backpack of food for one student for the entire school year costs $175.

Ginny Wikoff of Trenton is the coordinator for the Backpack Buddies program in Grundy County.