Beware of Missouri State Fair concert ticket scams

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Officials at the Missouri State Fair report receiving emails, phone calls, and Facebook messages from fair fans stating that unofficial online ticket brokers are listing State Fair Grandstand concert tickets for sale. Be aware that tickets to State Fair concerts, events, carnival, and admission are not on sale yet. So, if you are seeing tickets out there, know that they are not legitimate and the brokers are selling tickets that they don’t actually have.

Though many online ticket brokers may imply that they are an official website for ticket purchases for events, only the Missouri State Fair website and the Etix website are official online ticket purchase points for the 2023 Missouri State Fair concert and events. Fair officials cannot guarantee that tickets purchased from other sources are legitimate. Fair officials cannot assist you if there is a problem with tickets purchased from such companies.

For Your Reference:



Ticket Prices: In addition, many online ticket brokers are posting tickets for sale at much higher costs than what they actually are. When looking for Missouri State Fair concert tickets, note that concert ticket prices range from $20 to $60 (before fees). So, if you see tickets that are at a considerably higher cost than that, then you likely are on a ticket broker site and not on the official ticket vendor site, the Etix website.

State Fair Concert presale dates: The concert ticket presale starts at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, and ends at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 26 through Etix.

Presale Information: Concert presale information, including the Etix link and presale passcode, will be sent to registered Missouri State Fair Fans starting Tuesday, June 13. Check your email inbox and spam folders for this message.

State Fair Concert public on-sale date: Concert tickets are on sale to the public starting at 9 a.m., June 27 through the Etix website. The State Fair Box Office opens at noon on June 27.

Related