Authorities continue search for missing Livingston County man

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department continues to seek the public’s assistance regarding a missing elderly, rural Livingston County man’s whereabouts.

Eighty-two-year-old Gerald Avery has been missing since Thursday afternoon around 12:15 when Avery was seen at the food pantry at 403 Locust Street in Chillicothe. He’s described as a white male, five feet seven, 230 pounds, with gray hair and suffering from dementia. He drives a white 2012 Chevrolet Impala with Missouri plates BC1-J7B. Avery was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt and blue jeans.

On Friday, authorities said Avery had a full tank of gas and maybe twenty dollars but no cell phone, credit, or debit cards. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department said his family was concerned he may have headed out of state.

A silver alert was issued, and anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Related