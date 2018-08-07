Audio: You can still vote if you don’t have a photo ID

(Missourinet) – Missouri’s primary election is underway. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says the state’s registered voters without a government-issued photo ID can still cast a ballot today.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says the state’s voter ID law was designed to make the experience easy for citizens casting their ballot.

Ashcroft says his office must act as though the state’s election infrastructure is the number one target to foreign adversaries. He tells Missourinet the system is scanned by outside parties about 100,000 times a day.

Voters without a government-issued photo ID, voter registration card, college ID or bank statement must vote a provisional ballot. Polls are open until to 7 p.m.

