Audio: Mid-Missouri county to vote on massive animal feeding operations

Voters in mid-Missouri’s Howard County decide Tuesday whether to retain a health ordinance putting animal headcount and manure handling restrictions on massive animal feeding operations known as CAFOS.

Presiding Commissioner Sam Stroupe say the ordinance on the ballot imposes restrictions beyond those from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Howard County cattle producer Steve Diehls contends the ordinance prevents families from expanding livestock operations to support succeeding generations.

Diehls says agriculture is the number one resource in his county and he’d like to have it designated as friendly to farm business.

The county election concerning the ordinance is part of today’s (Tuesday) 2018 mid-term primary election in Missouri.

