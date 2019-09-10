Audio: Vehicle identified in deadly southeast Missouri shooting

State troopers say the vehicle they’re looking for in Friday’s deadly road rage incident near southeast Missouri’s Caruthersville is a GMC Yukon.

The incident killed 42-year-old motorist Carey Taylor and also prompted Caruthersville High School to lockdown. Isabelle Hanson from KFVS reports no arrests have been made.

The incident killed motorist Carey Taylor of Caruthersville, who was driving on Highway 412 with her husband. Highway Patrol Sergeant Clark Parrott is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Motorists with information can call the Missouri State Highway Patrol or Pemiscot County Sheriff’s deputies at (573) 333-4101.

