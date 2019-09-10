Big rig strikes car near Eagleville sending two to hospital

Two residents of Blythedale received minor injuries Monday night when their car was hit by a semi-truck that failed to halt for a stop sign. The accident at 8:45 pm Monday night happened at Interstate 35 and Route N at Eagleville.

Taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany was the driver of a car, 66-year-old Charles Swindle and his passenger 61-year-old Diana Swindle. The truck driver, 53-year-old Jack Christy of Hagar City, Wisconsin was not hurt.

State troopers report the car was westbound on Route N while the big rig was southbound on the off-ramp from I-35 to Route N. The passenger side of the car was struck causing it to rotate clockwise and come to rest still upright in the center of the road.

The damage was listed as minor for both vehicles and all occupants were using seat belts.

