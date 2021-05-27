Audio: Sedalia Representative says government should reward those who worked throughout pandemic

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Sedalia State Representative Brad Pollitt says the government should reward workers who have worked throughout the pandemic, instead of giving more “government handouts” like unemployment benefits.

Pollitt says he pleaded with Governor Parson’s Office to stop taking the 300-dollar-per-week federal coronavirus-related unemployment benefits.

On June 12, Missouri will no longer take federal coronavirus-related unemployment benefits. Pollitt says he pleaded with Governor Parson’s Office to stop taking the 300-dollar-per-week federal aid. He says Pettis County has about 1,500 open jobs. After Parson announced the decision, House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade said if companies would provide a livable wage, applicants would respond.

