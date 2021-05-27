Missouri State Highway Patrol announces promotion of Gerard Callahan

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following promotion:

Sergeant Gerard G. Callahan, Q/HRD, will be promoted to lieutenant and transfer to the Patrol Records Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, where he will serve as the Patrol’s Custodian of Records effective June 1, 2021.

Callahan was appointed to the Missouri State Water Patrol on January 3, 1999, as a member of the Water Patrol’s 29th Recruit Class. His assignments included the Mississippi, Missouri, Meramec, Gasconade, and Osage rivers. In 2006, he was promoted to corporal and designated assistant director of homeland security. In 2008, he was promoted to sergeant and designated director of public information for the Water Patrol. In 2011, Callahan became a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol after the two agencies merged. In November 2012, Callahan transferred to the Human Resources Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, and was assigned as the administrative services coordinator.

Lt. Callahan grew up in Jefferson City, MO, and graduated from Helias Catholic High School in 1993. He graduated from the University of Arizona, Tuscon, AZ, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in public management and criminal justice administration in 1997. In 2017, he graduated from the Police Leadership—West Point Model. Lt. Callahan and his wife, Erin, have two children, Brendan and Jack.

