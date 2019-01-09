The Chillicothe Constitution-Tribune supports a Food For the Needy program to help the Salvation Army of Chillicothe with its food pantry and food distribution during the Christmas season and into January and February.

Salvation Army Social Worker Lynda Snuffer says red bins for the program were placed in several Chillicothe locations in the first part of November.

Snuffer acknowledges that families need food year round and not just at the holidays. Families from Grundy and Livingston counties can access the Salvation Army Food Pantry at 621 West Mohawk in Chillicothe once every 30 days. Families can also access a bread pantry once a week.

In order to sign up, families must bring a social security card for every member of a household and photo identification for everyone at least 18 years old. Approximately twenty families came to the food pantry in June 2017, with that number rising to more than two hundred in October and November 2018.

Snuffer says that one food pantry recently left Chillicothe, which may have impacted the number of clients for the pantry.

All items are donated for the Salvation Army’s pantries as well as its thrift shop at 606 Jackson Street in Chillicothe, however, volunteers are needed at the pantries and thrift shop, too.

Call the Salvation Army Office for more information about its programs and volunteer opportunities at 660-646-3538. More information specifically on the Salvation Army Thrift Shop can be found by calling the shop at 660-646-6032.