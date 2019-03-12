Audio: More than 200 Missouri cattle die of nitrate poisoning in past month

More than 200 head of cattle have died of nitrate poisoning in Missouri in roughly the past month. University of Missouri Extension beef nutritionist Eric Bailey says the problem has become worse because of the extended winter.

University of Missouri Extension beef nutritionist Eric Bailey says weather extremes have contributed to toxic levels of nitrate in grass hay. He recommends testing hay for nitrates, limiting access if nitrates are high, and adding some starch to the diet with corn.

KTTN earlier this month published an article from the University of Missouri Extension on how high nitrate levels in hay was killing cattle. Bailey says bad calving weather and short feed supplies are also contributing to livestock health issues.