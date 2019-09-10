Audio: Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City to resume tours following May tornado

You’ll have the opportunity again soon to tour the old Missouri State Penitentiary (MSP) in Jefferson City, about four months after an EF-3 tornado struck the facility. Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau spokeswoman Brittney Mormann says modified tours will be offered.

The modified tours will include access to two housing units and the old gas chamber, where 40 Missouri inmates were executed between 1937 and 1989. Mormann tells Missourinet the CVB has lost $308,000 in revenue since the tours stopped, because of the tornado.

Mormann tells Missourinet thousands of people toured MSP in 2018, resulting in a $2,500,000 economic impact.

Mormann says visitors were from different states and countries. The Missouri State Penitentiary was one of about 240 Jefferson City area structures struck by the tornado.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares