Audio: Missouri Secretary of State investigating accusations Hawley used public funds to support Senate run

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is starting an investigation into the operations of Attorney General Josh Hawley.

The probe will look at accusations that Hawley used taxpayer money to support his candidacy for the U.S. Senate. Ashcroft’s office sent a letter Thursday confirming the investigation to Democratic strategist Brad Woodhouse. Woodhouse heads The American Democracy Legal Fund which lodged the allegations after The Kansas City Star reported that outside political consultants directed and “gave guidance” to Hawley’s taxpayer-funded staff in the attorney general’s office.

Those consultants, who went on to run Hawley’s Senate campaign, continued to meet with the attorney’s general’s staff during business hours in his official offices in the state Supreme Court building in Jefferson City.

Ashcroft, a Republican as is Hawley, is authorized as secretary of state to investigate election violations.