Audio: Senator Blunt says if America wants trade fight, the battle should be with China about several things

Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says he’s glad the U.S. did not heighten its trade war with China. He cites U.S. soybean exports have gone to virtually zero since the trade battle began.

Blunt says if America wants to have a trade fight, the battle should be about China stealing U.S. technology and not fulfilling World Trade Organization agreements. He goes on to say that China does not let U.S. companies invest in China the same way China likes to see their companies invest in other countries.

He says he is glad the U.S., Canada, and Mexico signed a new trade agreement and that America did not escalate its trade fight with China.