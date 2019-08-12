Audio: Missouri prisoners convicted of murder as minors could be paroled

Missouri prisoners convicted of murder as minors could be paroled.

U.S. District Court Judge Nanette Laughrey has ruled that Missouri must revisit over 80 cases involving prisoners denied release for violent crimes they committed as juveniles, including murder, even though the crimes carried a mandatory life sentence. In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court banned such sentences for minors, and the new ruling forces Missouri to comply.

The parole board will have to now review the cases with an emphasis on the age of the inmate at the time of the crime and how much time they have already served.