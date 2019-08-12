11-year-old girl dies in UTV crash, driver accused of manslaughter

An 11-year-old girl in northeast Missouri has died in UTV crash in rural Knox County.

Eleven-year-old, MaryJane Shey, was ejected from a utility vehicle that the highway patrol said was attempting to climb a hill when the driver lost control and the machine struck a tree. The operator of the UTV was listed as 31-year-old Brandon Reed of Kirksville. Neither the driver nor passenger were using a safety device.

The highway patrol arrest report accuses Reed of involuntary manslaughter and was taken to the Lewis County Jail.

A state trooper noted the accident on private property off Route E occurred about 4 o’clock Saturday morning.