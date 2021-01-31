Audio: Missouri man arrested in connection to U.S. Capitol riot

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A man from southwest Missouri’s Springfield has been arrested on suspicion of participating in this month’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. Zachary Martin has been arrested on federal charges of restricted buildings or grounds, unlawful activities on Capitol Grounds, disorderly conduct, and demonstrating in the Capitol building.

FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton tells Missourinet FBI special agents and officers of the Springfield Police Department took Martin into custody without incident. Five people died after pro-Trump supporters flooded the Capitol on the day Congress voted to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Photo courtesy Greene County Jail

