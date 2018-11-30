Audio: Missouri House Majority Caucus Chair is disappointed about transportation vote

One of the top GOP lawmakers in the Missouri House is disappointed that voters rejected a ten-cent gasoline tax increase this month. Odessa State Representative Glen Kolkmeyer, who serves as the House Majority Caucus Chair, tells Missourinet talks are happening “behind the scenes”:

Kolkmeyer says he’s “very disappointed” that voters rejected a ten-cent gasoline tax increase at the polls this month. Odessa GOP State Representative Glen Kolkmeyer, who served for 20 years as the chief of the Wellington-Napoleon Fire Protection District, says the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) needs additional funding. He says a snow-related crash this week in western Missouri’s Bates City highlights how many people drive Interstate 70.

Proposition D failed by about 173-thousand votes this month. Missouri’s 17-cent gasoline tax has remained the same since 1996. Representative Kolkmeyer tells Missourinet that transportation talks are happening “behind the scenes” at the Capitol. He says some want to wait, while others want to file legislation right away.