Chillicothe firefighters respond to SUV fire on Highway 190

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a sports utility vehicle fire near Woodworth Custom Trailers Thursday afternoon.

Captain Les Hinnen reports firefighters found the vehicle fully involved in fire and sitting in the eastbound lane in the 5000 block of Highway 190 west of Chillicothe. Firefighters used approximately 500 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.

SUV owner Kelsey Singer reportedly said she noticed smoke on the right side of the vehicle, stopped, noticed the right front wheel was broken off and discovered the area was on fire, the fire then spread to the rest of the vehicle.

Hinnen says it appeared that the right front wheel bearing failed causing the fire, with crews on the scene about 45 minutes.