Audio: Missouri’s largest utility taking initial steps toward renewable energy

Ameren Missouri, the state’s largest utility, has taken initial steps to enter the renewable energy supply chain. Since May, the power company has announced plans for two wind farms and a solar project.

John Hickey with the Sierra Club of Missouri, a major environmental group, says the two wind farms together could help offset some of Ameren’s dependence on coal plants.

Hickey thinks Ameren can play a major role in improving the state’s air quality.

The solar facility in St. Louis County will generate a megawatt of power. Ameren spokesperson Matt Forck says customers could use solar power to supply up to half their energy usage.

The solar program is designed for customers who rent their homes or have no means to install solar panels. It’ll be able to supply power for up 600 customers