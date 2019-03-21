Audio: Missouri Governor Parson orders flags to fly at half-staff for Army Reserve Specialist killed in Kuwait

Missouri’s governor has ordered American and Missouri flags at ALL government buildings statewide to be flown at half-staff Thursday, to honor an Army Reserve Specialist killed in the line-of-duty in Kuwait.

Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation honoring Army Reserve Specialist Jackson Johnson of Hillsboro, who died in Kuwait on March 5. Johnson was 20 years old.

The governor’s proclamation says Specialist Johnson was a transportation management coordinator in the 657th Transportation Company, 419th Transportation Battalion, 649th Regional Support Group, 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command.

The funeral service for Specialist Johnson will be held Thursday morning at 11 at Kutis South County Chapel, which is on Lemay Ferry Road. Specialist Johnson will be buried with honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.