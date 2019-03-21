Audio: Victim group says Missouri catholic diocese withholding info about accused priest

Victims of clergy abuse say the Catholic Diocese of Jefferson City has not gone far enough to tell the public about a priest accused of “boundary violations” of minors. Immaculate Conception School families in Jefferson City have been told that Father Geoffrey Brooke is on leave during an investigation.

David Clohessy, president of the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, says Bishop Shawn McKnight did not tell members where Brooke previously served – at the Newman Center in Columbia.

The Diocese’s website lists priests accused of abuse, but Clohessy says the page should also include every clergy member credibly accused of abuse and their work history. Missourinet has requested comment from the diocese but has not received one by the time this story was published.