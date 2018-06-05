Audio: Missouri Governor Mike Parson to meet with Kansas City Mayor Sly James

(Missourinet) – The new Missouri governor says he wants urban mayors to know the challenges rural Missouri is facing and wants rural mayors to know about the challenges in urban areas.

GOP Governor Mike Parson will meet Tuesday with Kansas City Mayor Sly James and will meet soon with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson who are both Democrats.

James and the bipartisan “Missouri Mayors United for Progress” will meet with Parson today. James, the group president, unsuccessfully pushed primary seat belt legislation and a ban on texting while driving during the 2018 session.

