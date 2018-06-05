Trenton Fire Department responds to 505 West 15th Street

Trenton firefighters report a house received minor damage to its exterior during a fire Monday morning.

When firefighters arrived at 505 West 15th Street light smoke was noted from the outside of the house owned by Wayne King. Firefighters removed the siding from the northwest corner of the house to gain access to the wood siding and sheathing that was on fire. Firefighters report the blaze began at the residence of Isaiah Lickteig and Evelyn Ishmael when wood from a fire pit was stacked next to a house when the occupants believed the fire was out.

The Trenton Fire Department were assisted by the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District, Grundy County Ambulance Service, Trenton Police and Grundy County Sheriffs’ Departments.

Like this: Like Loading...