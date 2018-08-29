Audio: Missouri farm group says release of CRP land does not go far enough to address drought problems

The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association wants producers to have access to even more Conservation Reserve Program land as the drought continues.

Executive Vice President Mike Deering says the Farm Service Agency’s release of such land in certain counties is a step in the right direction but not enough.

Deering thinks a lot of Missouri cattle is going outside the state because of the drought.

Deering thinks adjacent counties and others should be considered for the release of haying. He points out that portions of southeast Missouri have lush green grass.

Deering says Missouri U.S. Senators Blunt and McCaskill support the opening of more land.

