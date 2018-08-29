Cameron man injured in rollover crash on Highway 36

The Highway Patrol reports a rollover accident Tuesday night injured a Cameron resident.

Thirty-three-year-old Christopher Padgett was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Padgett was eastbound when, a trooper said, he apparently lost control of the pickup he was driving. The truck went off the south side of Highway 36, struck guardrail, overturned multiple times and came to rest on its wheels.

The truck was demolished in the accident three miles to the west of Cameron at 9:30 Tuesday night. The patrol reports Padgett was wearing a seat belt.

