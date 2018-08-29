Audio: Second northwest Missouri man charged with animal abuse

A second northwest Missouri man has been charged with animal abuse in connection with a gruesome pet slaying case.

Dalton Peve of Hopkins has been charged with animal abuse as well as torture or mutilation of an animal in connection with the April 21 case involving a dog being hung alive by a cable.

The probable cause statement says Nodaway County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Casteel received several anonymous tips regarding Peve bragging about hanging the black and white husky. The statement says the county Sheriff’s Office has received numerous driving and animal abuse complaints about Peve.

Lincoln Pope of Pickering was also charged in the case in July.

Like this: Like Loading...