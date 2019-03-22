Audio: Missouri Congressman Graves says “flooding worse than in 1993”

Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves is concerned about long-range effects of flooding underway in his region. Many people are comparing this disaster to the epic 2011 Missouri River flooding. The Tarkio Republican says this event is worse than the flood of 1993.

The Republican from northwest Missouri’s Tarkio tells affiliate KMA in Shenandoah, Iowa that he is especially worried about the flooding’s impact on this year’s planting season.

With Interstate 29 closed from Council Bluffs down to northwest Missouri’s St. Joseph, and several highways and secondary roads shut down, Graves says the flood’s impact on Missouri’s transportation system is devastating.

Graves says he’s very critical of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ flood control practices.

Graves has introduced a bill in the U.S. House that would change those practices, removing “fish and wildlife” from its river management priorities.

