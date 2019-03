The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says Mississippi River flooding has caused Highway 79 in northeast Missouri’s Louisiana to CLOSE. Missourinet Quincy affiliate WGEM reports the highway is COMPLETELY covered with high water.

Driver Charles Shelton tells WGEM the road sits low to the ground and closes frequently.

The flooded waters have made their way onto roads near downtown Louisiana.

(Photo Credit: KHMO Radio)