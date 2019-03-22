Audio: Ride The Ducks Branson boats to stay docked this season

Branson’s duck boats are taking the season off. Alisa Nelson with Missourinet files this report.

Ride The Ducks Branson boats are staying docked this tourist season. The company announced on its website that ongoing investigations into last summer’s fatal boat sinking has led to its decision not to offer the boat tours this year.

Thirty-one people were aboard the duck boat last July on Table Rock Lake in southwest Missouri’s Branson when a severe wind storm quickly moved in – killing seventeen people on the boat. Multiple lawsuits are pending from the event.

The company says it is instead offering a new patriotic-themed attraction.