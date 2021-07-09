Audio: Missouri business groups file court briefs in support of Missouri Medicaid expansion

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A number of Missouri’s most influential business groups have filed a legal brief, in support of Medicaid expansion. Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth has the update.

The Missouri Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Jefferson City in Missouri’s high-profile Medicaid expansion lawsuit case. The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and several business groups in St. Louis, Kansas City, and Springfield have filed the legal brief. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem ruled in late June that Missouri’s August Medicaid expansion ballot measure is unconstitutional.

The business groups say Medicaid expansion would create 16-thousand new jobs in Missouri, adding that Arkansas has saved 444-million from Medicaid expansion and that Montana has saved over 50-million dollars from it.

Related