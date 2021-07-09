Audio: Missouri’s Governor says state is considering incentive program to encourage more COVID vaccinations

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The governor confirms the state is considering an incentive program to encourage more Missourians to get vaccinated. Governor Mike Parson tells Capitol reporters that he wants to do what he can to encourage more Missourians to take the COVID vaccine.

The details of the incentive program are unclear because it’s still being worked on. About two-point-four million Missourians have been fully vaccinated and state health officials say that equates to 39 percent of Missouri residents, and the governor wants to see that number climb.

The details are still being worked on. Some local governments are doing incentive programs: the St. Louis County Council voted last week to approve an $875,000 incentive program, which provides gift cards to encourage vaccination.

