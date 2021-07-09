Texas trucker demolishes big rig on I-35 in Daviess County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A truck driver from Texas received injuries when the big rig he was driving overturned on northbound Interstate 35 in Daviess County Thursday afternoon.

Fifty-eight-year-old Robert Dunagan of Leander, Texas was taken by ambulance to the Liberty Hospital with serious injuries.

The Freightliner went out of control and crossed the median at a location five miles north of Pattonsburg. The truck went from the median and crossed the southbound lanes, then was driven off the west side of the Interstate where it overturned and came to a stop upright.

The semi was demolished and it was unknown whether Dunagan was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Harrison County first responders.

