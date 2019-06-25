Twenty-six-year-old Bonnette Meeks has been charged on several counts, including first-degree murder in the shooting death of Officer Michael Langsdorf. Chief John Buchanan shared his thoughts on the fallen 40-year-old officer.

Investigators say Bonnette Meeks has a long criminal past with multiple convictions in North Carolina. North County Police Cooperative Major Ron Martin gave an account of what happened when 40-year-old officer Michael Langsdorf responded to a Wellston store about Meeks attempting to write a bad check.

Langsdorf is the first officer with North County Police Cooperative to be shot and killed in the line of duty.