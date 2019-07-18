Audio: Less than half of USDA workers to relocate from Washington, D.C. to Kansas City

Less than half of the USDA researchers that have been offered transfers from Washington DC to Kansas City will follow their jobs here.

That announcement from the agency on Tuesday. This comes after US Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue announced a month ago that the ag department would move more than 500 jobs from DC to KC. Tim Cowden, president, and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council says his organization has been working with affected USDA employees. He said an acceptance rate below 40 percent is in line with that of a typical headquarters relocation.

In total, the agency reports 145 workers will follow their jobs to Kansas City.