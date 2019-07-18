Audio: Most medical marijuana applicants in KC area will be denied in first year

Most applicants wanting to sell medical marijuana in the Kansas City area likely won’t be granted licenses the first year.

Former GOP state lawmaker Lyndall Fraker of Marshfield is Missouri’s medical marijuana program director. He told the Kansas City Star that 73 people have pre-filed applications to sell cannabis in the city’s metro area. But the newly-amended State Constitution only allows 24 licenses to be issued in each of Missouri’s congressional districts.

Applicants are also required to pay a $6,000 non-refundable fee.