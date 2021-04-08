Audio: Legislation creating a Department of Defense given final approval by Missouri House

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Missouri and Massachusetts are the only two states that don’t have a Department of Defense, but that would change under a proposal given final approval today (Thursday) by the Missouri House in Jefferson City. St. Charles State Representative Adam Schnelting, who serves in the Missouri Army National Guard, is sponsoring the proposed constitutional amendment.

The bipartisan vote was 146-6. St. Charles State Representative Adam Schnelting, who serves in the Missouri Army National Guard, says 48 other states have Departments of Defense or Military Affairs, which oversee the military forces in each state.

If the Senate approves the joint resolution, the issue would be placed on Missouri’s statewide ballot in November 2022.

