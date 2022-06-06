Audio: Kansas City Mayor says the time is now to take action against gun violence

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas says he is examining ways to reduce gun violence in his city as well as the state and nation. He talks with Joey Parker about why the mayor is taking the problem on regardless of what’s happening on Capitol Hill.

Mayor Quinton Lucas says the recent focus at the 90th Conference of Mayors in Reno, Nevada, was gun violence in the U.S. The Mayor says he is absolutely not talking about a gun grab from legal Missouri gun owners.

(Photo licensed through Envato Elements)