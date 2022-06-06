Audio: Missouri man draws 50-year prison sentence for statutory sodomy and exposing his victim to HIV

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri child sex offender is sentenced to half of a century in prison for statutory sodomy and knowingly exposing the victim to HIV.

St. Louis County prosecutors say 39-year-old Deonte Taylor also pleaded guilty `to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and will serve two five-year sentences at the same time as his 50-year term.

Taylor was convicted of committing statutory sodomy against a seven-year-old student in 2015 at his office at Lusher Elementary School in Florissant and exposing the boy to the AIDS virus. Police used DNA to identify him as the suspect. Taylor admitted in court that he offered a man $20, 000 to kill his victim and her mother.