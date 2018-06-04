Audio: Hearing set Thursday for Greitens’ attorney to argue against turning over documents from secretive group

A judge has scheduled a hearing for arguments from an attorney representing Eric Greitens about whether documents should be turned over to a special House committee.

Lawyer Catherine Hanaway will appear in Cole County Circuit Court Thursday at 1 p.m. to assert the committee no longer has authority to demand information from Greiten’s secretive nonprofit organization because he resigned from office. Hanaway filed a court motion Friday morning making the claim. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem had decided last Tuesday that the documents must be turned over to the committee by 5 p.m last Friday.

Several hours before that deadline, Beetem delayed his order while he allows Hanaway to present her case for a reversal of his decision. The non-profit group, A New Missouri Inc., is a classified as a 501 (c) (4) organization that conceals the identities of its donors. Because of this arrangement, it’s often associated with the term “dark money”. If Beetem were to keep his order in place, A New Missouri Inc. would have to turn over communications and documents showing potential coordination between it, the governor and the governor’s campaign committee, as well as money it’s spent related to advertising.

