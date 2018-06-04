Three upcoming job fairs present opportunities for employment

Three entities have upcoming job fairs in Trenton at the Missouri Career Center located at 1104 Main Street.

Manpower Employment will hold their job fair on two Wednesdays, June 6th and 13th, starting at 1 o’clock each day. Applicants will need to complete a profile before meeting with the Manpower representative and will need to take with them a photo ID and one other form of identification.

The Missouri Department of Corrections will hold a job fair Tuesday, June 12th at 1104 Main Street from 8:30 to 11:30 Tuesday morning. A representative from the Western Missouri Correctional Center at Cameron is to be present to meet with job applicants.

Smithfield Farms will hold a hiring event Thursday morning, June 14th, from 9 to 11 o’clock at the career center in downtown Trenton. Job seekers are asked to first contact the job center to schedule a time for an informational session. Smithfield has job openings within 25 miles of Trenton.

The phone number to contact the Trenton Career Center is 359-5636, extension 15. The career center is inside the offices of Green Hills Regional Planning Commission next door to Trenton City Hall.

