Trenton man appointed to head Tribe of Mic-O-Say

Trenton resident Kevin Bailey has been selected to head the Tribe of Mic-O-Say which is the honor camping society for Boy Scouts of America. At a Saturday night banquet, Bailey was elevated to Chieftain in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say.

Bailey will serve as the titular head of the organization this summer during weekly ceremonies at Camp Geiger near St. Joseph. He’ll also be a member of the governing board for Mic-O-Say. A new Chieftain is selected only once a year.

After earning his Eagle Scout award as a youth in 1971, Kevin Bailey was an adult leader in Tiger Cubs and served as Cubmaster of Pack 23 for five years, then for Boy Scout Troop 97, Bailey was scoutmaster for eight years. He currently serves as the committee chairman for the Trenton troop. At the district level, Bailey served as a unit commissioner, membership committee chair, and served six years as district chairman.

Bailey also served the entire Pony Express Council as an executive board member and a council commissioner. He also recently attended the 2018 national meeting in Dallas, Texas. Awards received by Bailey include a 30-year veteran; district award of merit, scoutmaster award of merit, and the highest honor that the council can bestow on an adult leader – the Silver Beaver.

Bailey was inducted into Mic-O-Say in 1969, served as assistant dance director and was elevated to the position of Sachem in 2004 then in 2013, was named Medicine Man for the Tribe.

Bailey and his wife Cathy are parents of three sons each of whom earned Eagle Scout and advanced to Keepers of the Sacred Bundle in Mic-O-Say.

