Audio: Grundy County Museum to open Monday, May 27, 2019

The Grundy County Museum will have its traditional opening on Monday, Memorial Day, May 27th.

Opening day begins at 10 o’clock with the VFW flag raising ceremony by the flag pole near the Baker one-room School. Patriotic remarks also will be presented by a local Veteran.

Linda Overton discussed the opening for the museum at Mable and Tinsman in Trenton

The guest speaker has been confirmed as Ruth Ann Shipps of Spickard.

During an interview with John Anthony, Mrs. Overton discussed plans for this years’ feature display on the main floor of the museum.

Those attending who have chairs and stories may contact Linda Overton at 359-2901or members of the Grundy County Historical Society Board.

Regular hours at the museum, beginning June 1st, are weekends from 1:30 to 4:30.