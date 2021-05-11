Audio: Grain Belt Express bill could hit the Missouri Senate floor this week

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A key bill that COULD hit the Senate floor in Jefferson City this week involves the Grain Belt project in rural northern Missouri.

State Senator Jason Bean of southeast Missouri’s Holcomb has filed a bill that’s been heard in committee. Under his bill, the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) could not issue a certificate of convenience and necessity for a merchant line, until county commissioners in each county through which the line will be built pass a resolution supporting the project. Senator Bean’s bill is aimed at Grain Belt, also known as Invenergy.

The PSC has approved their request to build a high-voltage transmission line across eight northern Missouri counties: Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Randolph, Monroe, and Ralls. Missouri Farm Bureau supports Bean’s bill, saying it’s about protecting private property. Invenergy says the project would support 1,500 construction jobs over three years.

