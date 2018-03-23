Audio: Eight Missouri cities join in marches against gun violence in schools

State News March 23, 2018March 23, 2018 KTTN News
March For Our Lives

Thousands are expected to march Saturday, March 24 in eight Missouri cities to demand an end to gun violence in schools.

Kim Westerman with the St. Louis chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America tells Missourinet the marches have been organized in response to last month’s deadly Florida school shooting.

 

 

President Trump says last month’s shooting rampage at the Florida school shows the country must address mental health issues. The marches will be in Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, St. Joseph, Warrensburg, Joplin, Springfield, Columbia, and St. Louis.

Post Views: 1

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News