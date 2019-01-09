Audio: Eastern Missouri prosecutor unveils plan to address opioid crisis

The state Department of Health says 951 Missourians died from a prescription drug overdose in 2017. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell has unveiled a plan for his region that partners with the community and expands diversion programs for nonviolent offenders with addiction and mental health issues.

