Audio: Dicamba crop damage complaints decline in 2018

The number of alleged crop damage complaints has declined this year in Missouri from a weed killer called dicamba.

Labeling changes are being credited for fewer alleged crop damage complaints this year in Missouri from a weed killer called dicamba. State Agriculture Department Director Chris Chinn says the staff is working to wrap up the investigations.

This year, 216 dicamba-related complaints are under investigation, compared to 315 last year.

Missouri’s drought situation is improving, but State Agriculture Department Director Chris Chinn says dry conditions are still a concern.

The department says about 65-percent of Missouri is experiencing drought and 2.6-percent is in extreme or exceptional drought.