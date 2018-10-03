Audio: Dicamba crop damage complaints decline in 2018

Farm News October 3, 2018October 3, 2018 KTTN News
Dicamba

The number of alleged crop damage complaints has declined this year in Missouri from a weed killer called dicamba. 

 

 

Labeling changes are being credited for fewer alleged crop damage complaints this year in Missouri from a weed killer called dicamba. State Agriculture Department Director Chris Chinn says the staff is working to wrap up the investigations.

 

 

This year, 216 dicamba-related complaints are under investigation, compared to 315 last year. 

Missouri’s drought situation is improving, but State Agriculture Department Director Chris Chinn says dry conditions are still a concern.  

 

 

The department says about 65-percent of Missouri is experiencing drought and 2.6-percent is in extreme or exceptional drought.

