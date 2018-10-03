Audio: Fuel tax hike campaign kickoff is launched in Missouri

In November, Missouri voters will see Proposition D on the ballot that would boost the state’s gas tax by 2.5-cents per gallon annually over four years. State Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard of Joplin supports the initiative.

Scott Charton, the spokesman for Safer Missouri, the group leading the cause, says the measure is estimated to raise 412-million annually.

Missouri’s gas tax has not been increased since 1996 and the state currently has the 49th lowest state motor fuel tax in the nation but has the 7th largest state highway system.