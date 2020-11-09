Audio: Astronaut from Missouri gears up for space

Reddit Share Pin Share 14 Shares

NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins is preparing for Saturday’s scheduled to launch to the International Space Station. Hopkins, of southern Missouri’s Richland, is leading the four-person crew on a mission that will make space their home for about the next six months. They arrived Sunday at the Kennedy Space Center.

The mission will be Hopkins’ second trip to space. Liftoff is scheduled for 6:49 p.m. Saturday at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Nasa Astronaut Mike Hopkins photo courtesy of NASA: Photo Credit (NASA – Bill Ingalls)

